(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan State Police rescue 25 missing children during an investigative sweep last week.
Police say the operation focused on finding children in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
Some of the children’s cases have been closed after returning back to their homes.
Others who are in the foster care system as well as suspected victims of sex-trafficking have their cases turned over to a special task force with the FBI.
