(CBS DETROIT) – I-94 has reopened after police closed the freeway to locate evidence in connection to a shooting.
Police say there was no evidence located on the freeway and driver who called in the shooting became “uncooperative and decided not to pursue this incident.”
It now appears the shooting did not take place on the freeway, police say.
On Thursday at 2:45 a.m. on a caller told police he was on westbound I-94 and Chalmers where he stated he was in the right lane when a driver in a black SUV started shooting at him.
The driver told police he didn’t know why the driver in the SUV was shooting at him.
Police say the driver exited the freeway and drove to the Fifth precinct.
