(CBS DETROIT) – The University of Michigan Dearborn is cancelling sports until March of next year.
Athletes there are fighting back, now starting and petition and asking for help.
The petition so far has reached its goal of at least 2500 signatures.
U of M Dearborn plays in the WHAC conference.
The postponement affects both spring and winter sports including basketball, hockey, baseball, volleyball, golf and lacrosse.
U of M Dearborn classes are also online until Feb. 26.
