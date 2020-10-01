Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Warren Police Department is investigating a double homicide.
It happened Thursday morning at a home in the 2000 block of Otis Avenue, near 9 Mile Road and Dequindre where police say two people were killed.
It’s unknown how the people were killed and there’s no word on a possible suspect or motive.
Police have not released any other information.
