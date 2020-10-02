20,000 Amazon Employees Test Positive For Covid-19Amazon also says at least 10 of its workers have died from the virus.

CDC: Cruise Ships Banned From Sailing Until At Least NovemberThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention extended its ban on passenger cruises through Halloween.

Moderna CEO Says Covid-19 Vaccine Won't Be Available Until March Or AprilThe CEO of Moderna says people may have to wait until March or April only if the vaccine is proven safe and effective.

Whitmer Announces $500M Initiative To Improve Michigan's Water InfrastructureAt no cost to the state's residents, the funds aim to remove water contaminants and improve sewage systems.

Beaumont Health, Advocate Aurora Health End Plans To MergeBeaumont Health and Advocate Aurora Health are ending their plans to merge.

After Several Assaults DDOT Drivers Stage Work Stoppage Over Safety ConcernsPassengers showing up to the Rosa Parks Terminal and other bus stops Friday only to find there are no buses running due to a worker stoppage and a labor dispute.