(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced the 9 Mile Road overpass above I-75 will be closed starting Monday for bridge work.
The overpass in Hazel Park is scheduled to close at 6 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 5.
In addition, crews will close the southbound I-75 exit ramp to 9 Mile Road, open the southbound I-75 exit to 8 Mile Road, and open the southbound I-75 service drive from John R. Road to Meyers Avenue. The southbound service drive from 9 Mile Road to John R. Road will remain closed during this work. The overpass, the service drive and the exit ramp are expected to reopen in early November.
A new center pier for the 9 Mile Road bridge will be relocated more than 10 feet to the east. The I-75 modernization project is designed to improve safety along the corridor, including flattening and lengthening the curve at 9 Mile Road. The underground foundation of the new center pier was built when the 9 Mile Road bridge was replaced after it collapsed due to the July 2009 tanker fire incident.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.