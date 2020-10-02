Menu
Sports
Latest Sports
Lions
Tigers
Pistons
Red Wings
Michigan
Michigan State
Best Of
Best Of
Travel
Video
Virus Hunter Dr. Ian Lipkin Explains How Herd Immunity And Vaccines Work Together To Stop The Spread Of A Virus.
Clips from today’s show feature Dr. Oz’s interview with virus hunter and famed epidemiologist Dr. Ian Lipkin tackling your biggest questions about COVID-19 and immunity.
34 minutes ago
More
Travel
Only CBS
News
Latest Headlines
Michigan Matters: Election 2020, Oakland County Executive Race
With only weeks left in the 2020 Election, CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” talks with Democrat Dave Coulter and Republican Challenger Mike Kowall who are the top candidates in the race for Oakland County Executive.
Police: 5 Wounded, Listed In Stable Condition After Detroit Rental Hall Shooting
Police say they were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
Detroit Police Seek Information In Fatal Hit-And-Run
The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public's help regarding a fatal hit-and-run.
Gov. Whitmer Issues Statement Following President Trump, First Lady Testing Positive For COVID-19
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued a statement Friday morning following the news that President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19.
Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19, Physician Releases Memo Confirming Results
President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine.
President Trump Signs Government Funding Bill, Avoids Shutdown During Pandemic And Election
The bill keeps the government open through Dec. 11.
Weather
More Weather
Local Radars
Weather Stories
Weather Videos
First Forecast Weather October 2, 2020 (Today)
Cool temperatures today.
7 hours ago
First Forecast Weather Thursday, October 1, 2020 (Tonight)
Rain ends and clouds clear overnight.
18 hours ago
Weather Stories
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Sports
All Sports
Lions
Tigers
Red Wings
Pistons
U-M
MSU
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
PGA
Latest Sports
Patriots-Chiefs Preview: Can The New England Defense Contain Patrick Mahomes?
The best answer to slowing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be a strong Patriots rushing attack that keeps the Kansas City QB off the field.
NFL Week 4 AFC East Picks: 'If Miami Can Win Turnover Battle, Could Pull Upset' Against Seahawks Says SportsLine's Kenny White
The Seahawks travel across the country to face the Dolphins and that could trip them up says SportsLine analyst Kenny White.
Cassius Winston On 2020 NBA Draft Process 'The Best Part Of Everything Is The Journey'
In an unusual year, the former Michigan State point guard is taking the time to enjoy the NBA Draft process as he closes in on a basketball dream.
NASCAR Finally Adds Schedule Variety In 2021
After two decades of the same left turns at the same tracks over and over again, NASCAR finally upended its stagnant calendar with a 2021 schedule that is as radical as the sport has ever seen.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Detroit's Top 4 Bars To Visit Now
Looking to check out the best bars in town? Find the top bars in Detroit here.
Video
All Videos
Michigan Matters
Eye on Detroit
News
Weather
Autos & More
Station Info
CBS 62
Advertise
Contests
Travel
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Carvana Launches Car Vending Machine In Novi
You've likely seen vending machines for food or maybe beauty products, now get ready for car vending machines.
Ford Recalls Over 700K Vehicles; Backup Cameras Can Go Dark
Dealers will replace the rearview camera at no cost to owners. The recall is expected to start Nov. 7.
More
CBS Entertainment
WWJ-TV
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
11:00 AM
The Price Is Right
12:00 PM
Paid Program
12:30 PM
The Young and the Restless
1:30 PM
The Bold and the Beautiful
2:00 PM
The Talk
View All Programs
Breaking COVID-19 News Minute: What Is Herd Immunity?
October 2, 2020 at 9:12 am
Filed Under:
Daily COVID-19 Minute
,
Dr Oz
,
pandemic
,
test
Today Dr. Oz tackles the buzzword we’ve all been hearing about – herd immunity.
Watch
THE DR. OZ SHOW
, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.
Related
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply