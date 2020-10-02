Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help regarding a fatal hit-and-run.
It happened Thursday at 9:25 p.m. in the area of Plymouth and Rutherford where police say an unidentified man between 55 and 60-years-old was struck by an unknown suspect driving an unknown vehicle.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and police say the unknown suspect fled.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
