It’s Friday, October 2. Here are the stories we’re keeping our eye on:

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for COVID-19

In a tweet just before 1 a.m. ET, President Trump announced both he and First Lady Melania Trump have tested positive for COVID-19.

The president wrote: “…we will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!”

The development came hours after President Trump confirmed to Fox News that one of his closest aides, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Hicks had traveled to several events with the president this week, including the debate on Tuesday and to his rally in Minnesota on Wednesday.

The White House has canceled all of the president’s public events for today.

Loss of smell may now be one of the most common coronavirus symptoms

Loss of smell may now be one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19.

A new study out of London found that four out of five people with the recent loss of smell and/or taste have tested positive for COVID antibodies.

Of those who tested positive, 40% did not have a cough or fever. ​

The Glass Fire continues burning through California’s wine country

In northern California’s wine country, the dangerous and destructive Glass Fire continues to burn.

Tens of thousands of people have already been evacuated.

There are fears winds will push the flames toward even more towns in the Napa Valley.

