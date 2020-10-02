LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed additional bills into law Thursday following the signing of the 2021 fiscal year budget. The bills include House Bills 6116, 6117, and 6120-6122, which were part of this year’s negotiated budget balancing solution, as well as additional bills outlined below.

Here’s the list of bills:

House Bill 4831 amends the Management and Budget Act to require procurement contracts receive written approval from the Department of Technology Management and Budget (DTMB) before exercising an option under the existing contract. The written approval must include a determination that exercising the option is in the best interest of the state. The bill was sponsored by Representative Sarah Lightner, R-Springport.

House Bill 5053 requires DTMB to develop policies and procedures required to enforce performance–related liquidated damages or performance target incentives for procurement contracts. All procurement contracts with a department, state agency, or agency with delegated DTMB procurement authority will be required to contain a performance-based liquidated damages or incentives clause, unless DTMB authorizes an exception in writing. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

House Bill 6116 amends the General Property Tax Act to require, for the fiscal year 2019-2020 only, the transfer and deposit of $9,150,000 from the Land Reutilization Fund to the state general fund. The bill was sponsored by Representative Sarah Lightner, R-Springport.

House Bill 6117 amends the Public Health Code to transfer and deposit monies from the Health Professions Regulatory Fund and the Certificate of Need Program Fund to the state general fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The bill was sponsored by Representative Mary Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

House Bill 6120 amends the Medical Marihuana Facilities Licensing Act to transfer and deposit $17 million from the Marihuana Regulatory Fund to the state general fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year. The bill was sponsored by Representative Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit.

House Bill 6121 amends the Michigan Trust Fund Act to transfer and deposit $54 Million from the 21st Century Jobs Trust Fund to the state general fund for the 2019-2020 fiscal year only. The bill was sponsored by Representative Abdullah Hammoud, D-Dearborn. House Bill 6122 amends the Revised Judicature Act to transfer and deposit $2.5 million of restricted Juror Compensation Reimbursement Fund money to the state general fund. The bill was sponsored by Representative Lori Stone, D-Warren. Senate Bill 384 and 385 are tie–barred and make certain ticket resales legal. The bill decriminalizes reselling a ticket for more than face value, allowing consumers to recoup costs and fees if they resell a ticket to an event they no longer want to or are able to attend. The bills protect consumers by requiring the seller to have actual possession or control of the ticket before offering it for sale. The package also prohibits the practice of using, selling, purchasing, or possessing "ticketing bot" software that buys up large amounts of event tickets, circumventing a seller's purchase limits. Senate Bill 384 was sponsored by Senator Erika Geiss, D-Taylor and Senate Bill 385 was sponsored by Senator Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte.