(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation released a list of weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s the list below:
I-75:
Oakland – EB/WB 9 Mile CLOSED at I-75, Mon 6am-early Nov.
Oakland – NB/SB I-75 at Rattalee Lake Rd, 2 lanes open, 1 closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to Vernor Hwy, Fri 9am-1pm.
Wayne – SB I-75 CLOSED, M-8/Davison to I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB I-75 CLOSED at I-94, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB I-75 Service Drive CLOSED, Waterman St to Livernois, Mon 7am-Wed 6pm.
I-94:
Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED M-3/Gratiot to 8 Mile, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl ramps & Moross.
Wayne – EB/WB I-94 RAMPS CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-94, I-275 to Rawsonville Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – EB I-94, Harris Road to Rawsonville Road, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – WB I-94 RAMP CLOSED to Belleville Road, Sat 8pm-Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB/SB Belleville RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Sat 8pm – Mon 5am.
Wayne – NB/SB Haggerty RAMPS CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm – Mon 5am.
I-96:
Oakland – EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to Milford Rd and Milford ramps closed to EB 96, Sat 7am-5pm.
Oakland – EB I-96, Kensington to Kent Lake, left lane closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
Oakland – WB I-96, Milford to Kent Lake, intermittent right lane closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
Oakland – NB Novi RAMP CLOSED to WB 96, Mon 5am-9pm.
Oakland – SB Novi RAMP CLOSED to EB 96, Mon 5am-9pm.
Wayne – WB I-96 at M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 10am-12pm.
Wayne – EB/WB I-96 Express, M-39 to Evergreen, 2 lanes open, intermittent 2 closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
Wayne – EB I-96 Express RAMP CLOSED to I-96 Local, Mon 9am-11am.
I-275:
Oakland – NB/SB I-275 CLOSED at Grand River, intermittent closure, Sat 6am-10am.
Oakland – NB I-275 RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696/M-5, Sat 6am-10am.
I-696:
Oakland – WB I-696 at Lahser, right lane closed, Fri 10pm-Sun 4pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – SB M-1, Hickory Grove to Big Beaver, 2 right lanes closed, 2 LANES OPEN, Sat 7am to 5pm.
Oakland – NB M-1, Big Beaver to Square Lake, 2 left lanes closed, 2 LANES OPEN, Sun 7am to 5pm.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Macomb – NB M-3, M-59 to 21 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, daily 8am-3pm, Mon 8am-mid-Oct.
Wayne – NB/SB M-3 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-5:
Oakland – EB/WB M-5 CLOSED at Grand River intermittently, Sat 6am-10am.
Oakland – EB M-5 RAMP CLOSED to Grand River, Sat 6am-10am.
Oakland – EB/WB Grand River RAMPS CLOSED to WB M-5, Sat 6am-10am.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB/WB M-8 RAMPS CLOSED to SB I-75, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-10:
Oakland – SB M-10, 10 Mile to M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Fri 10am-Mon 5am.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Wayne – NB/SB M-53 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Oakland – WB 8 Mile RAMP CLOSED to NB US-24/Telegraph, Fri 12pm-Sun 7am.
Oakland/Wayne-EB 8 Mile, M-97/Groesbeck to M-3/Gratiot, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 3 lane closure, Sat 6am-12pm.
Oakland/Wayne – WB 8 Mile, M-3/Gratiot-M-97/Groesbeck, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 3 lane closure, Sun 6am-12pm.
Wayne – EB/WB 8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Oakland – NB/SB US-24, 8 Mile to 12 Mile, left lane closed intermittently, Sun, 7am-mid Oct.
Oakland – SB US-24 at Orchard Lake, right lane closed intermittently, daily 9am-3pm, Mon-early Nov.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.