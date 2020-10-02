NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: The Vikings 'Have To Open That Passing Game Up,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman SeawrightIn Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.

Fantasy Football: Start Rams' Darrell Henderson, Sit Ravens' Mark Ingram In Week 4The Fantasy Football Today crew explains why they love the matchup for Henderson against the Giants and are worried about Ingram's workload against Washington.

Patriots-Chiefs Preview: Can The New England Defense Contain Patrick Mahomes?The best answer to slowing Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs may be a strong Patriots rushing attack that keeps the Kansas City QB off the field.

NFL Week 4 AFC East Picks: 'If Miami Can Win Turnover Battle, Could Pull Upset' Against Seahawks Says SportsLine's Kenny WhiteThe Seahawks travel across the country to face the Dolphins and that could trip them up says SportsLine analyst Kenny White.