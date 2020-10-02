Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan is extending unemployment benefits during the coronavirus pandemic.
Twenty extra weeks of benefits will be given to those whose federal or state benefits have already ended.
This comes as Congress has yet to pass another stimulus package since late March.
Michigan’s unemployment agency says nearly $24 million have been paid to 2.2 million workers.
