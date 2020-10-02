Southfield (CBS Detroit) – With only weeks left in the 2020 Election, CBS 62’s “Michigan Matters” talks with Democrat Dave Coulter and Republican Challenger Mike Kowall who are the top candidates in the race for Oakland County Executive.
Coulter, who was appointed to the post by the Democratically controlled county board of commissioners following the death of L. Brooks Patterson, is running to finish out Mr. Patterson’s term and also a new four-year term which begins in 2021. (Yes, voters will be asked to vote twice in that contest).
Coulter appeared with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host, to discuss the issues, the region and how Oakland County has fared during the 14 months he has been in charge. Coulter also talked about the pandemic, which has consumed much of his time since it hit with a vengeance in March.
Kowall, a former state legislator, township supervisor who also worked for Mr. Patterson as a liason to Lansing, talked with Cain about his view of the county and what he has to offer voters.
He shared thoughts about how he thought Coulter has done as County Executive.
(Coulter also shared thoughts about Kowall).
Kowall, who also once worked for a company that did business in China, discussed his thoughts about the Asian nation and its role in Oakland County.
Mr. Patterson, a Republican, held the job for 26 years before he died of pancreatic cancer at the age of 80 in August of 2019.
Watch MICHIGAN MATTERS, Sunday at 11:30am on CBS 62