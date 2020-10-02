Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Five people were wounded after a shooting at a rental hall in Detroit according to police.
It happened Thursday at 11:50 p.m. in the 15000 block of Houston Whittier.
Preliminary investigation reveals two women, ages 27 and 26, and three men, ages 25, 31, and 34, were injured.
Police say they were transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.
There’s no word on what led up to the shooting and no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to please call Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at 313-596-5900, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.