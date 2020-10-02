(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on the city’s west side.
It happened Aug.30, at 2 a.m. in the 19800 block of Monte Vista Street.
Police say a 40-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2000 Buick Lesabre and suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.
Medics responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead.
An unknown person in a dark-colored GMC Truck was seen fleeing the location after the shooting. Detroit Police Investigators needs assistance in locating this vehicle and driver.
If anyone any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section by calling 313-596-8854 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
