By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a vehicle wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred on the city’s west side.

It happened Aug.30, at 2 a.m. in the 19800 block of Monte Vista Street.

Police say a 40-year-old woman was found in the driver’s seat of a black 2000 Buick Lesabre and suffering from a gunshot wound to the body.

Medics responded to the location and pronounced the woman dead.

An unknown person in a dark-colored GMC Truck was seen fleeing the location after the shooting. Detroit Police Investigators needs assistance in locating this vehicle and driver.

Credit: Detroit Police Department

If anyone any information pertaining to this crime, please call Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section by calling 313-596-8854 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

