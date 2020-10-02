(CBS DETROIT) – Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer announced Friday during a press conference he intends to ask federal authorities to get involved in a double murder investigation so the death penalty can be sought.
Dwyer said the “execution-style” murders of the 6-year-old boy and 28-year-old woman were “truly evil.”
“Only monsters and godless creatures would pull the trigger on a 6-year-old and execute a child,” said Dwyer, speaking on the killings that took place in the basement of a home on Otis Avenue near 9 Mile Road and Dequindre.
The killings on Thursday are connected to the murder of a man in Detroit on Hyde Park Drive earlier that morning, police say.
Dwyer said the 31-year-old man, who was found dead in a burned car, was the father of the 6-year-old. Detroit Police Commander Eric Decker said the 31-year-old man was shot to death before the car was set on fire. The woman and the boy were found fatally shot after police conducted a welfare check at the man’s home.
Dwyer said preliminary information indicates the motive for the deaths may be drug-related. Police are asking anyone with information to come forward by calling Warren Police at 586-574-4700, the Detroit Police Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
