By Matt Christopherson
Filed Under:covid-19, Trump

President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine. In a memo, the president’s physician said: “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering…”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

