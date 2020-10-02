Comments
President Trump tweeted that he and the first lady, Melania Trump, have tested positive for COVID-19 and they will now quarantine. In a memo, the president’s physician said: “Rest assured I expect the President to continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering…”
Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2020
