(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating a weekend carjacking and pedestrian accident that left a man in critical condition.

The carjacking happened Saturday at 1:30 a.m. where a 20-year-old man allegedly drove the three suspects to the area of Fairmount and Schoenherr and was carjacked.

Police say there were no injuries reported.

A short time later police saw a vehicle matching the description of the 20-year-old’s vehicle, a gray Honda Accord, in the 15200 block of E. Seven Mile Road.

Police were able to detain the same three male juvenile suspects, ages 16, 15 and 14 and recover the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Commercial Auto Theft Unit at 313-596-2555, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Later Saturday morning just after 9 a.m., police say a 49-year-old man was in the 19100 block of Conant and was allegedly crossing the street when he turned around and started walking back where he came from.

Police say at this point, a 34-year-old woman was driving a black Chevy Silverado and struck the 49-year-old man. He was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

The woman stopped and is cooperating with police.

