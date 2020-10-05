  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Sheriff says a suspect is in custody in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a haunted house in Pontiac.

17-year-old Damon Parker Terrelle faces three charges including first-degree murder. 

Police say Terrelle was arrested Saturday near the Michigan-Indiana state border. 

Surveillance footage from the haunted house in Pontiacshows the moments leading up to the shooting. 

