Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Oakland County Sheriff says a suspect is in custody in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a haunted house in Pontiac.
17-year-old Damon Parker Terrelle faces three charges including first-degree murder.
Police say Terrelle was arrested Saturday near the Michigan-Indiana state border.
Surveillance footage from the haunted house in Pontiac, shows the moments leading up to the shooting.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.