MDHHS Issues New Mask Order And Indoor Gatherings LimitsThe MDHHS issued a new order mandating mask use and seating capacity limits on venues back to previous levels before the Michigan Supreme Court's decision nullified Governor Whitmer's orders past April 30.

23 New Polling Centers, 7 Drop Boxes Open In DetroitAs Election Day draws closer voters in Detroit have new options to cast their ballots early. The Covid-19 pandemic is shaping changes at the ballot box and making them more accessible than ever before.

Man Gets 25 Years In Prison For Wife's Death In 2006A man who said he had a role in his wife's murder in the Grand Rapids area in 2006 was sentenced Monday to at least 25 years in prison.

Detroit Teen Faces Murder Charge After Deadly Shooting Outside Of Pontiac Haunted HouseOakland County Sheriff says a suspect is in custody in the deadly shooting of a man outside of a haunted house in Pontiac.

Governor Whitmer Files Petition To Delay Michigan Supreme Court Ruling - Questions Remain On RulingLegal questions remain in the wake of Michigan's Supreme Court Ruling Against Gov. Whitemer's EO's.

Michigan Reports 1,407 New Covid-19 Cases, 15 Deaths MondayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,407 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 15 deaths Monday.