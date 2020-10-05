(CBS DETROIT) – The Detroit Police Department is investigating three shootings and a deadly accident that took place Sunday.

Here’s a look at the weekend incidents:

Non-fatal shooting

Police say the first shooting took place at 12:30 a.m. in the area of Woodrow and Fullerton where a 35-year-old man was in the area when shots were fired by an unknown suspect, striking the 35-year-old man.

He was taken to a local hospital and listed in temporary serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Tenth Precinct at 313-596-1040, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Non-fatal shooting

The second shooting happened at 1:40 a.m. in the 19400 block of Stansbury, where a 25-year-old woman was shot outside the location. She was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition. Police say the circumstances pertaining to this incident are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at 313-596-1140, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Fatal shooting

The third and deadly shooting happened just after 6 a.m., in the 5700 block of Warwick. Police say an unidentified man along with another man and two women were inside of a white Chevy Malibu.

It’s reported they were being followed by two unknown suspects in a black SUV when the suspects fired shots striking the man, fatally wounding him. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Fatal accident

Police say a fatal accident happened Sunday at 3:51 a.m. in the area of E. Outer Dr. and Mount Elliot. The victim, who police say is a teenage boy was driving a 2007 Jeep Compass when he hit a parked vehicle.

When medics arrived at the location, they pronounced the him dead at the scene.

As of Monday morning there was no further information and police say this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.