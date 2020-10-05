(CBS DETROIT) – Since the pandemic began Gov. Whitmer issued and signed over 180 executive orders, but according to a Michigan Supreme Court ruling Friday, the governor exceeded her emergency powers.

“All of the Governors Executive orders post on and post April 30th will be basically null and void,” said Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, 8th House District.

Gay-Dagnogo says, the state’s court ruling that a 1945 law is unconstitutional is politically driven. And now is not the time for politics.

“We’re still having conversations on whether we should enforce the wearing of mask or not I think that really plays into the hands of partisan politics and it doesn’t do anything to put our citizens first,” said Gay-Dagnogo.

Oakland County says they will enforce masks use in public, Wayne County says they will follow the governor’s orders until the state releases new ones. And in Macomb county, officials will encourage the current orders, but not enforce.

A statement released Sunday from Whitmer’s office in response to the Supreme Court ruling reads in part: When it comes to fighting COVID-19, we are all in this together. The governor is ready to work across the aisle with Republicans in the legislature where we can find common ground, but she won’t let partisan politics get in the way of doing what’s necessary to keep people safe and save lives.

Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services is asking the court for clarification on when the order will take place.

Meanwhile, local municipalities say they will do what they feel best serves their communities.

