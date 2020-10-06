Dr. Oz Asks The Co-Founder Of Regeneron How His Company’s Antibody Cocktail Works.

24 New School Covid-19 Outbreaks Reported In MichiganAt least 24 new school Covid-19 outbreaks are being reported in Michigan, including two in Detroit.

Michigan Reports 903 New Covid-19 Cases, 22 Deaths TuesdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 903 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Tuesday.

Pure Farmland™ Awards $100,000 To Local Gardens And FarmsDetroit's Michigan Urban Farming Initiative among one of the recipients.

Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Allowing Clerks Extra Time To Process Absentee BallotsThe bill allows clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day. It would also provide that clerks will notify voters of any reason their vote won’t be counted within 48 hours. Here's everything you need to know.

Republicans Have Spent $542K To Challenge Gov. Whitmer's OrdersRepublicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 to sue Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Homicide On Detroit's West SideAnyone with information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.