  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMDr. Phil
    6:00 PMFamily Feud
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    7:00 PMFamily Feud
    7:30 PMFamily Feud
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Antibody Cocktail, Daily COVID-19 Minute, Dexamethasone, Dr Oz, pandemic, President Trump, Regeneron, test

Dr. Oz Asks The Co-Founder Of Regeneron How His Company’s Antibody Cocktail Works.

 

 

Watch THE DR. OZ SHOW, weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 62.

Comments

Leave a Reply