(CBS DETROIT) – A 21-year-old in Shelby Township leaving her job at Burger King was hit and killed last Thursday, now police are seeking the public’s help to find the driver responsible.

Shelby Township police released a video showing the moment 21-year-old Maya Shaw was fatally struck while crossing the street at 23 Mile and Schoenherr. The incident occurring around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1.

“Surveillance video identified that vehicle as a dodge challenger,” said Lt. Pat Barnard, Detective Lieutenant Shelby Twp. Police.

Barnard says the challenger that was a newer model and light in color fled the scene heading south bond on Schoenherr road after running down Maya.

“She was employed at Burger King and she was actually on her way home, walking home when she crossed the intersection,” said Barnard.

The case is still under investigation.

Experts say unfortunately tragedies like this are becoming more common. Especially in the Metro Detroit area where there’s a higher number of pedestrians.

“October is traditionally, especially over the last five years the most dangerous month for pedestrians versus car accidents,” said Brandon Hewitt Esq., COO Michigan Auto Law.

Hewitt says from 2015 to 2019 the number of pedestrian-involved car accidents has increased 16 percent. In the Detroit area alone there have been over 4,500 cases in the past five years. The most cases historically happening during October, designating it National Pedestrian Safety Month by the US Department of Transportation.

Hewitt says, drivers and pedestrians should always stay vigilant.

“There’s distractions for pedestrians, don’t assume that a car is going to stop for you,” he said.

Anyone with information on this fatal accident that occurred at 23 Mile and Schoenherr is asked to contact Shelby Township Police at 586-731-2121.

