(CBS Detroit) – Eddie Van Halen, passed away Tuesday at the age of 65.
Van Halen’s son, Wolf Van Halen said, “I can’t believe I’m having to write that Edward Lodewijk Van Han Halen, lost his long and arduous battle with cancer this morning.”
— Wolf Van Halen (@WolfVanHalen) October 6, 2020
Sources say he died at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica surrounded by his wife, Janie, his son, Wolfgang and and his bandmate/ brother Alex.
Doctors say Eddie’s throat cancer spread to his brain and the rest of his body.
