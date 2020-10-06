(CBS DETROIT) – Just days after the Michigan Supreme Court dropped Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders on Covid-19 protections, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stepped in with a new mandate requiring mask in public or face civil charges.

The MDHHS order places limits on indoor and outdoor events and pushes businesses to enforce customers to wear masks.

The rule also applies to students and athletes.

“You should keep requiring folks to wear masks as you have been doing. It’s the right thing to do. It saves lives. It’s also the law and you should also continue to honor the capacity limits. They are important so that we don’t have crowds that can spread covid,” said Robert Gordon, MDHHS director.

LaShonda Finley is the owner of Almost Friday Fashion Boutique in Southfield.

She says the health department’s mandate is good for business because it will help keep her customers and employees safe.

“That was a great idea. It shows that they are looking out for the people of Michigan. Making sure that everyone is having that layer of protection. Because like I said the numbers are going up and we have to, have to put health first,” she said.

But not everyone is on board with the order. Opponents say it’s an over reach that infringes on civil liberties.

Sen. Mike Shirkey took his grievances to Twitter stating that the highest court in the state was clear in their ruling and the governor is breaking the law by not working with the state legislature on the pandemic.

As for now, MDHHS officials say violators of the order can be fined up to $1,000 and charged with a misdemeanor.

