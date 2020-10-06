Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan football season ticket holders have donated nearly $6 million to the athletic department.
The school says over 3,500 contributors donated their refunds amid department layoffs.
Though Big Ten football is expected to return revenue from those games is still expected to be low.
Several department coaches and staff members have agreed to accept pay cuts.
