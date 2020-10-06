(CBS DETROIT) – An armed robbery at a Farmington Hills gas station is being investigated by police.
It happened Sunday at 3:32 a.m. at the Speedway Gas Station located at Eight Mile Road and Farmington Road.
Police say once inside the gas station, the suspect walked behind the counter and removed a knife from his pocket. The suspect held the knife to the clerk’s back and demanded money. The suspect took money from the cash register and fled to his vehicle in the parking lot.
Police say, the clerk was unharmed.
The suspect is described as 5’9” to 5’11” with a medium build. He was wearing black clothing, a black baseball cap and a black mask. The suspect’s vehicle is described as an older model, late 1980s to early 1990s, two-tone Dodge Ram pickup truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department Command Desk at 248-871-2610.
