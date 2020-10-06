Menu
First Forecast Tonight- Tuesday October 6, 2020
First Forecast
1 hour ago
24 New School Covid-19 Outbreaks Reported In Michigan
At least 24 new school Covid-19 outbreaks are being reported in Michigan, including two in Detroit.
Michigan Reports 903 New Covid-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Tuesday
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 903 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Tuesday.
Pure Farmland™ Awards $100,000 To Local Gardens And Farms
Detroit's Michigan Urban Farming Initiative among one of the recipients.
Gov. Whitmer Signs Bill Allowing Clerks Extra Time To Process Absentee Ballots
The bill allows clerks in certain cities or townships to begin processing absentee ballots prior to election day. It would also provide that clerks will notify voters of any reason their vote won’t be counted within 48 hours. Here's everything you need to know.
Republicans Have Spent $542K To Challenge Gov. Whitmer's Orders
Republicans who control the Michigan Legislature have spent about $542,000 to sue Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over her use of emergency powers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Police Seek Suspect In Connection To Homicide On Detroit's West Side
Anyone with information regarding this suspect’s whereabouts are asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
First Forecast Tonight- Tuesday October 6, 2020
First Forecast
1 hour ago
First Forecast Weather October 6, 2020 (Today)
Sunshine and warmer temperatures today.
13 hours ago
Michigan State Police Urges Michiganders to Prepare For Heat Wave
With temperatures forecasted to hover in the 90s over the July Fourth Holiday, the Michigan State Police along the Department of Homeland Security is asking that you take precautions to stay safe and avoid heat exhaustion.
Your Weather Today In Detroit for June 16, 2020
Detroit should be fairly dry this coming week, according to the seven-day forecast from drone-powered weather service Saildrone. The best chance of rain is predicted on Monday at 50 percent, with the potential for light rainfall of 0.43 inches.
Latest Sports
Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Week 5: Justin Herbert Quickly Emerging As Solid QB Option
The Chargers rookie posted his third straight strong start Sunday, making him rise up the waiver wire ranks.
Justin Abdelkader Put On Buyout Waivers
NHL teams continue to clear salary-cap space with free agency starting later this week.
Matt Patricia’s Seat Is Starting To Heat Up!
The Detroit Lions have a lot of time to work on desperately needed improvements until playing again in nearly two weeks at Jacksonville.
NFL Week 4 NFC North Picks: 'Expect A Shootout,' Says CBS Minnesota's Norman Seawright On Lions-Saints Matchup
In Week 4 in the NFC North, the undefeated Bears and Packers look to keep their winning streaks alive, while the winless Vikings look to turn their season around.
The Best & Worst Places To Drive in America
Metro Detroit doesn't fair well when it comes to driving.
Niche Rates UofM As Top Public University In The U.S.
The website Niche.com has named the University of Michigan the top public university in the U.S.
The Henry Ford Returns Expands Regular Hours Monday with Marvel Exhibition
Thanks to the new Marvel exhibition, The Henry Museum of American Innovation is expanding its hours to seven days a week.
The Henry Ford Set To Reopen With Marvel Universe Exhibit
The Henry Ford is reopening finally and kicking things off with an exhibition called Marvel Universe of Super Heroes.
Detroit's 3 Top Spots For Cheap Burgers
Looking to sample the best burgers around town? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable burger outlets in Detroit.
Explore The 3 Top Spots in Detroit's Rivertown Neighborhood
Visiting Rivertown, or just looking to better appreciate what it has to offer? From a dining establishment known for its brunch plates to a beauty salon that specializes in skin care treatments.
Heading To An NFL Game? Be Sure To Check Out Our NFL Stadium Guides
If you and your family are headed to an NFL game this season, we have you covered with guides to stadiums across the league.
Autos
Honda Gets Creative To Deliver Virtual Manufacturing Day Activities To Students
Honda manufacturing plants in Ohio, Indiana, Alabama and South Carolina are celebrating National Manufacturing Day today by hosting its first-ever virtual manufacturing experience for students and teachers.
Carvana Launches Car Vending Machine In Novi
You've likely seen vending machines for food or maybe beauty products, now get ready for car vending machines.
By
Andy Cotitsas
October 6, 2020 at 5:24 pm
