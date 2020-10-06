Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – A new campus from the University of Detroit Mercy is being planned outside of the city.
The nonprofit university has bought the former building of South University in Novi.
This is the first time in the school’s 100-year history its campus is being expanded outside of Detroit.
School officials say the campus will be used for various health programs.
