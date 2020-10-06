Report: Exxon-Mobil Plans More Emissions Due To Investment In New Fossil Fuels Over Next 5 YearsLeaked documents reveal Exxon-Mobil plans to increase carbon dioxide emissions by 17 percent over the next five years.

Michelle Obama Criticizes President Trump For His Coronavirus ResponseFormer First Lady Michelle Obama criticizes President Donald Trump for his coronavirus response.

Michigan Athletic Donations: Nearly $6M Donated By Season Ticket Holders To University Of MichiganMichigan football season ticket holders have donated nearly $6 million to the athletic department.

University Of Detroit Mercy Announces New Campus In NoviThis is the first time in the school's 100-year history its campus is being expanded outside of Detroit.

More Than 900 Detroit Small Businesses Receive Covid-19 Relief GrantsMore than 900 small businesses in Detroit are getting some help to stay afloat during the pandemic.

Drivers And Pedestrians Being Reminded Of Safety During National Pedestrian Safety MonthA 21-year-old in Shelby Township leaving her job at Burger King was hit and killed last Thursday, now police are seeking the public's help to find the driver responsible.