(CBS DETROIT) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at Detroit police.
It happened Tuesday at 10:45 p.m. when officers were in the 16600 block of Lilac and saw a group of men drinking outside.
Police say as they stopped to investigate, a 30-year-old man fled from the officers, running to the 16800 block of Lilac.
During the pursuit, the 30-year-old man allegedly fired a shot at the officers and continued to run.
At some point, the officers encountered the armed man again which resulted in one of the officers allegedly firing shots at the suspect, of which none took effect police say.
He was arrested and taken into custody without further incident and police recovered a handgun was also recovered.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.