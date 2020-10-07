Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Michigan’s Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson is being sued by a group of voters.
The Republican affiliated group claims Benson allowed private donations to fund voter initiatives in predominately democratic areas.
Under the “Get Out the Vote” campaign local clerks were given money to distribute ballots and drop off boxes.
According to the lawsuit, Michigan’s law states public money should only be used to fund these initiatives.
