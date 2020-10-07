(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that lead to a deadly crash in Dearborn Heights.
It happened Wednesday morning around 4:20 a.m. where police responded to reports of a shooting in Inkster. Police say preliminary investigation revealed a large group of people were attending a party in the 30000 block of Carlysle.
Two unknown men approached the party according to police and fired multiple rounds into the crowd, where three people were injured by gunshots.
Police say the victims were being transported to a local hospital by others and one was stopped by Inkster EMS. Another vehicle that was transporting two injured were in a crash on Inkster and Ford Road in Dearborn Heights. They were then transported to a local hospital by EMS.
During police investigation Wednesday morning, the intersection of Ford Road and Inkster was closed, but reopened later in the day.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.