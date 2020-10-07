  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred in Detroit.

It happened Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the 14400 block of Longview.

Police say the 28-year-old man allegedly shot his 31-year-old girlfriend then allegedly shot himself.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have recovered a weapon and arrested a man who was present at the scene on unrelated charges.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply