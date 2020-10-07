(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred in Detroit.
It happened Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the 14400 block of Longview.
Police say the 28-year-old man allegedly shot his 31-year-old girlfriend then allegedly shot himself.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have recovered a weapon and arrested a man who was present at the scene on unrelated charges.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
