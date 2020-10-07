ROSEVILLE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) – Police are looking for two loose dogs who attached a woman and her pet in Roseville.

Officers responded to a report of a dog attacking another dog Monday at 6:20 p.m. in the area of Frazho Road and Kathy Street.

When officers arrived, they saw a 45-year-old Roseville woman on the ground with several dog bites to her legs and arms and a deceased 10-month-old Beagle named Bella .

The woman was walking her dog, Bella, when police say they were attacked by two loose dogs.

Witnesses say the two were attacked by suspected Pitbulls.

A 69-year-old Roseville man was injured from fighting with the dogs to save the woman from having more severe injuries.

Police say a 32-year-old Roseville woman also interceded and was bitten several times.

The 45-year-old woman was transported to a local hospital and is expected to recover from her injuries; the 69-year-old man and 32-year-old woman received treatment at the scene.

Here are the dogs descriptions:

Dog No. 1: A reddish brown colored suspected Pitbull weighing approximately 60 pounds.

Dog No. 2: A black colored suspected Pitbull weighing approximately 120 pounds.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Roseville Detective Tom Bender at 586-447-4506.

