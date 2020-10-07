(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump called the recent Supreme Court ruling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers a “big win for the people of Michigan.”
Trump’s tweet comes five days after the Michigan Supreme Court decided Whitmer violated her constitutional authority issuing orders to help combat Covid-19 without approval of state lawmakers.
In a 4-3 ruling, the court said Whitmer declaring emergencies and keeping them in place without the legislative input was unconstitutional.
In his retweet of a video from Young Americans for Liberty, the president wrote, “We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan.”
Trump also urged the state to “open up your churches and your schools,” while also credited himself for “auto companies pouring in and expanding.”
During a press conference Tuesday, Whitmer said the state’s Covid-19 cases could likely increase as a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling.
We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan. Open up your Churches and your Schools. Auto companies pouring in and expanding (thank you Mr. President!). Have fun! https://t.co/Bmj9f32DZV
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 7, 2020
This week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stepped in with a new mandate requiring mask in public or face civil charges.
The MDHHS order places limits on indoor and outdoor events and pushes businesses to enforce customers to wear masks.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.