  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMFamily Feud
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – President Donald Trump called the recent Supreme Court ruling on Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers a “big win for the people of Michigan.”

Trump’s tweet comes five days after the Michigan Supreme Court decided Whitmer violated her constitutional authority issuing orders to help combat Covid-19 without approval of state lawmakers.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court said Whitmer declaring emergencies and keeping them in place without the legislative input was unconstitutional.

In his retweet of a video from Young Americans for Liberty, the president wrote, “We just got a BIG win for the people of Michigan.”

Trump also urged the state to “open up your churches and your schools,” while also credited himself for “auto companies pouring in and expanding.”

During a press conference Tuesday, Whitmer said the state’s Covid-19 cases could  likely increase as a result of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

This week, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services stepped in with a new mandate requiring mask in public or face civil charges.

The MDHHS order places limits on indoor and outdoor events and pushes businesses to enforce customers to wear masks.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply