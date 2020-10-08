(CBS DETROIT) – The westbound I-94 ramp to northbound Lodge Freeway will be closed for bridge work next week.
The Michigan Department of Transportation contract crews are working on setting the foundations for the Second Avenue overpass above I-94 in Detroit.
The ramp closure will begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct 13 and is expected to remain in place until early November.
During this closure, westbound I-94 traffic will be detoured via southbound I-75 to northbound Lodge Freeway.
The ongoing bridge replacement is part of the I-94 modernization project in Detroit that involves rebuilding seven miles of freeway and replacing 67 bridges between Conner Road and I-96.
