Bridge Work To Close Westbound I-94 Ramp To Northbound Lodge Freeway In Detroit Next WeekThe closure begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.

MDOT Announces Weekend Construction On I-75 In Oakland CountyThe Michigan Department announced Thursday construction on I-75 in Oakland County.

Gilchrist Asks GOP Leaders For Mask Mandate In LegislatureLt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II called Wednesday for Republican legislative leaders to enact and enforce a mask requirement inside the House and Senate chambers at all times, saying he fears for the safety of his family and others when lawmakers do not wear a face covering.

Survey Of Most Expensive Hotel Cities: Sacramento Tops, Detroit Comes In At No. 12If you're planning a trip for some time this year, you might want to check hotel prices now.

Moderna Slows Vaccine Trials To Include More Diversity With Black, Latino And Native AmericansModerna is slowing its late stage vaccine trials to include more diversity.

Southwest Airlines Is Cutting Pay For Some Workers To Avoid LayoffsSouthwest airlines is cutting pay for some workers to avoid layoffs.