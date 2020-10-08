MDOT Announces Weekend Construction In Metro DetroitMDOT says the weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.

Whitmer On Foiled Militia Plot: 'I Knew This Job Would Be Hard ... I Never Could've Imagined Anything Like This'"When I put my hand on the bible and took the oath of office 22 months ago, I knew this job would be hard, but I’ll be honest – I never could’ve imagined anything like this," Gov. Whitmer said during a press conference Thursday.

Michigan Reports 1,197 New Covid-19 Cases, 22 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,197 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Thursday.

Officials Deny Drop Boxes In Lansing Were Left UnlockedMichigan officials are denying that some ballot drop boxes in Lansing have been left unlocked.

Six Men Charged In A Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen WhitmerSix men were charged Thursday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Here's A Closer Look At Bills Gov. Whitmer Signed Into LawGov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills into law as well as vetoed House Bill 5443 Thursday. Here's a closer look at them.