(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday, weekend construction in Metro Detroit.
MDOT says the weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.
Here’s a list of the weekend construction below:
I-75:
Oakland – NB I-75, M-24 to Baldwin, right moving lane closure, Sat 7:30am-4:30pm.
Wayne – NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMPS CLOSED to I-75, Mon 9am-3pm.
I-94:
Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to 8 Mile, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl ramps & Moross.
I-96:
Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Milford, left lane closed intermittently, Mon-Thu 9am-3pm.
Oakland – WB I-96 at Kent Lake, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.
Oakland – NB Novi Rd RAMP CLOSED intermittently to WB I-96, Fri 8am-9pm, Mon – Thurs 6am – 8pm
Oakland – SB Novi Rd RAMP CLOSED intermittently to EB I-96, Fri 8am – 9pm, Mon – Thurs 6am – 8pm
Wayne – WB 96 EXPRESS, Greenfield to M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 2pm.
Wayne – WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39, Sat 8am-10am.
Wayne – EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-39, Sat 9am-11am.
I-696:
Macomb – WB I-696 ramp to Mound, 1 ramp lane open, Sat 8am-noon.
Macomb – EB/WB I-696, Mound to M-53/Van Dyke, intermittent right/left lane closures, Sat 8am-noon.
Oakland – EB I-696, Farmington to Orchard Lake, right lane closed, Mon 8pm – Tue 4am
Oakland – EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED intermittently to Orchard Lake, Mon 8pm – Tue 4am
Oakland – WB I-696 at Telegraph, left lane closed, daily Mon-Thu 9am-3pm.
M-1: (Woodward)
Oakland – NB M-1, Big Beaver to Square Lake, moving 2 left lane closures, Sat -Sun 7:30am-4:30pm.
M-3: (Gratiot)
Wayne – NB/SB M-3 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-8: (Davison)
Wayne – EB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9am-1pm.
Wayne – EB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Mon 9am-3pm.
M-10: (Lodge)
Wayne – NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Chicago Blvd, Fri 9am-3pm.
M-39: (Southfield)
Wayne – NB/SB M-39, Warren to Tireman, 1 LANE OPEN, right/left lane closures, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to Warren, Fri 9am-3pm.
Wayne – EB/WB Warren at NB M-39 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Fri 9am-3pm.
M-53: (Van Dyke)
Macomb – NB M-53, 15 Mile to Metro Pkwy, right lane closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
Wayne – NB/SB M-53 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-85: (Fort St)
Wayne – NB M-85 at Outer Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9am-Sat 9am.
Wayne – NB/SB M-85, Miller Rd to Oakwood, right lane closed, Mon 9am-3pm.
M-97: (Groesbeck)
Macomb – SB M-97/Groesbeck, 11 Mile to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, thru Sat 5:30pm
Macomb – NB M-97 at 14 Mile, right lane closed, Mon 9am-10/26.
Macomb – SB M-97 at 14 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-10/26.
Macomb – SB M-97, 10 Mile to Schoenherr, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-Wed 9pm.
M-102: (8 Mile)
Wayne/Macomb – EB/WB 8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.
M-150: (Rochester)
Oakland – NB/SB M-150. Avon Rd to South St, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.
US-12: (Michigan)
Wayne – EB US-12 at Merriman, left lane closed, daily Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.
US-24: (Telegraph)
Oakland – SB US-24 at I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 2 left lane closures, Fri 9:30pm-Sun 4pm.
Oakland – NB/SB US-24 Bus Rte, Telegraph to Cass Ave, 2 lanes open, 2 closed Mon 8pm-Tue 5am.
