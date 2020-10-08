  • WWJ-TVOn Air

By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Thursday, weekend construction in Metro Detroit.

MDOT says the weather affects all work and may cause delays or cancellations.

Here’s a list of the weekend construction below:

I-75:

Oakland – NB I-75, M-24 to Baldwin, right moving lane closure, Sat 7:30am-4:30pm.

Wayne – NB/SB Oakland Ave RAMPS CLOSED to I-75, Mon 9am-3pm.

I-94:

Wayne – EB I-94 CLOSED, M-3/Gratiot to 8 Mile, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am, incl ramps & Moross. 

I-96:

Oakland – EB I-96, Kent Lake to Milford, left lane closed intermittently, Mon-Thu 9am-3pm.

Oakland – WB I-96 at Kent Lake, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-3pm.

Oakland – NB Novi Rd RAMP CLOSED intermittently to WB I-96, Fri 8am-9pm, Mon – Thurs 6am – 8pm

Oakland – SB Novi Rd RAMP CLOSED intermittently to EB I-96, Fri 8am – 9pm, Mon – Thurs 6am – 8pm

Wayne – WB 96 EXPRESS, Greenfield to M-39, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 6am-Sun 2pm.

Wayne – WB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to SB M-39, Sat 8am-10am.

Wayne – EB I-96 RAMP CLOSED to NB M-39, Sat 9am-11am.

I-696:

Macomb – WB I-696 ramp to Mound, 1 ramp lane open, Sat 8am-noon.

Macomb – EB/WB I-696, Mound to M-53/Van Dyke, intermittent right/left lane closures, Sat 8am-noon.

Oakland – EB I-696, Farmington to Orchard Lake, right lane closed, Mon 8pm – Tue 4am

Oakland – EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED intermittently to Orchard Lake, Mon 8pm – Tue 4am

Oakland – WB I-696 at Telegraph, left lane closed, daily Mon-Thu 9am-3pm.

M-1: (Woodward)

Oakland – NB M-1, Big Beaver to Square Lake, moving 2 left lane closures, Sat -Sun 7:30am-4:30pm.

M-3: (Gratiot)

Wayne – NB/SB M-3 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-8: (Davison)

Wayne – EB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to NB I-75, Fri 9am-1pm.

Wayne – EB M-8 RAMP CLOSED to SB I-75, Mon 9am-3pm.

M-10: (Lodge)

Wayne – NB M-10 RAMP CLOSED to Chicago Blvd, Fri 9am-3pm.

M-39: (Southfield)

Wayne – NB/SB M-39, Warren to Tireman, 1 LANE OPEN, right/left lane closures, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – SB M-39 RAMP CLOSED to Warren, Fri 9am-3pm.

Wayne – EB/WB Warren at NB M-39 CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Fri 9am-3pm.

M-53: (Van Dyke)

Macomb – NB M-53, 15 Mile to Metro Pkwy, right lane closed, Mon 9am-3pm.

Wayne – NB/SB M-53 RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-85: (Fort St)

Wayne – NB M-85 at Outer Dr, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 closed, Fri 9am-Sat 9am.

Wayne – NB/SB M-85, Miller Rd to Oakwood, right lane closed, Mon 9am-3pm.

M-97: (Groesbeck)

Macomb – SB M-97/Groesbeck, 11 Mile to 9 Mile, 1 LANE OPEN, 2 lanes closed, thru Sat 5:30pm

Macomb – NB M-97 at 14 Mile, right lane closed, Mon 9am-10/26.

Macomb – SB M-97 at 14 Mile Rd, 1 LANE OPEN, Mon 9am-10/26.

Macomb – SB M-97, 10 Mile to Schoenherr, right lane closed intermittently, Mon 9am-Wed 9pm.

M-102: (8 Mile)

Wayne/Macomb – EB/WB 8 Mile RAMPS CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-150: (Rochester)

Oakland – NB/SB M-150. Avon Rd to South St, 1 LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-Sun 7pm.

US-12: (Michigan)

Wayne – EB US-12 at Merriman, left lane closed, daily Mon-Wed 9am-3pm.

US-24: (Telegraph)

Oakland – SB US-24 at I-696, 1 LANE OPEN, moving 2 left lane closures, Fri 9:30pm-Sun 4pm.

Oakland – NB/SB US-24 Bus Rte, Telegraph to Cass Ave, 2 lanes open, 2 closed Mon 8pm-Tue 5am.

