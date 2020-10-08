(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department announced Thursday construction on I-75 in Oakland County.
Southbound I-75 will have one lane open from Crooks to 13 Mile Road from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9, and again from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10 and Sunday, Oct. 11 for lane marking application.
The southbound I-75 exit to Big Beaver Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 9 until 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10.
Northbound and southbound I-75 will have a 15 minute stoppage of traffic at 8 Mile Road at 8 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 11 to allow utility crews to install an overhead wire.
Northbound I-75 will have a right lane closure at 11 Mile Road starting at 10 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12 and ending by 5 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The northbound I-75 exit and entrance ramps, to and from Rochester Road, are expected to open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 9.
