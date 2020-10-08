  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMTwo and a Half Men
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:07 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A reward to find the person who hit and killed a Northville skateboarder is now up to $15,000.

In early September, 20-year-old Dominic Duhn was hit by a vehicle near Sheldon and Six Mile Road.

Northville police say the vehicle involved in the incident likely has heavy windshield damage.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Northville police at 248-349-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply