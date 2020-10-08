Michigan Reports 1,197 New Covid-19 Cases, 22 Deaths ThursdayThe Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,197 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths Thursday.

Officials Deny Drop Boxes In Lansing Were Left UnlockedMichigan officials are denying that some ballot drop boxes in Lansing have been left unlocked.

Six Men Charged In A Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen WhitmerSix men were charged Thursday in an alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, according to a federal criminal complaint.

Here's A Closer Look At Bills Gov. Whitmer Signed Into LawGov. Gretchen Whitmer signed several bills into law as well as vetoed House Bill 5443 Thursday. Here's a closer look at them.

Police Identify Owner Of Dogs That Attacked Roseville Woman, Killed BeagleThe owner of two loose dogs that attacked a Roseville woman and killed her 10-month-old Beagle has been identified.

Bridge Work To Close Westbound I-94 Ramp To Northbound Lodge Freeway In Detroit Next WeekThe closure begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.