CBS Detroit – Twitter is alive with comments from across the state and nation from people condemning the plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer. A group calling themselves the Wolverine Watchmen were arrested for conspiring to kidnap the governor from her west Michigan vacation home and talked about using 200 men to “storm” the state capitol building. There has been feedback from both sides of the political landscape on Twitter, condemning the plans.

A native from Michigan and outspoken liberal, Michael Moore criticized President Trump for his past Tweets on Michigan’s Supreme court’s ruling nullifying her executive orders to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Michael Moore quoted the president’s Tweet to “Liberate Michigan” and blamed the president for the current state of politics, making the case Trump is the one who should be arrested.

“LIBERATE MICHIGAN!”

That’s what Trump tweeted.

“That woman.”

That’s how Trump continually demeans Gretchen Whitmer, Governor of Michigan.

“Thoughts & prayers.” That’s what we’re told to do so Trump can resume his coup & his calls for civil war. “ARREST HIM!” That’s what I say pic.twitter.com/tJglkId5bt — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 8, 2020

The sentiments of Michael Moore were echoed by others who are implying Trump’s comments caused the scheme to commit violence against the governor. Scott Dworkin who is an MSNBC contributor and co-founder of the Democratic Coalition tweeted earlier on Thursday that the President’s silence so far on the plot to kidnap Whitmer “says everything”, also implying “he (Trump) inspired this terrorism”.

The fact Trump hasn’t yet condemned the plot to kidnap Gov Whitmer says everything. Vote him out. Period. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 8, 2020

Trump should be arrested for this plot to kidnap Governor Whitmer. There’s no doubt he inspired this terrorism. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 8, 2020

On the other side of the aisle in Michigan, Republicans in the Legislature are also condemning the plot against Whitmer. Senator majority leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, Tweeted that “A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all.” Saying that “They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” According to The Detroit Free Press, his comments garnered 14,000 likes and 3,000 retweets.

A threat against our Governor is a threat against us all. We condemn those who plotted against her and our government. They are not patriots. There is no honor in their actions. They are criminals and traitors, and they should be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. — Sen. Mike Shirkey (@SenMikeShirkey) October 8, 2020

Michigan Speaker of the House Lee Chatfield, who represents Michigan’s 107th district representing Chippewa, Emmet, and Mackinac counties Tweeted that “Violence has no place in politics”. Saying justice for those responsible for the plot should be swift and severe.

Violence has no place in politics. Ever. It’s never a solution to disagreements. The people who targeted @GovWhitmer and police officers are un-American. Justice should be swift and severe. It’s time to send a message that violence will not be tolerated. — Lee Chatfield (@LeeChatfield) October 8, 2020

State Rep. Kyra Harris Bolden, D-Southfield, and State Rep. Darrin Camilleri, D-Brownstown Township shared concerns that Republicans in the legislature should step up to ban guns on the capitol grounds to keep their colleagues safe from groups like the ones who conspired against the governor. Referring back when armed protestors in May gathered on the Michigan Capitol grounds.

When I expressed how terrified I was to be at work while armed militia stormed the Michigan Capitol (with nooses, confederate flags, and swastikas)…I was told I was overreacting…. https://t.co/TtWvF5iBPE — Kyra Harris Bolden (@KyraHBolden) October 8, 2020

You know who those potential hostages would have been? STATE LEGISLATORS. My colleagues. My friends. Me. There was a reason we were scared to go to work during those violent gatherings. Will the GOP leaders take the steps needed to keep the Capitol safe now? https://t.co/hABzskF931 — Darrin Camilleri (@darrincamilleri) October 8, 2020

In a statement today Governor Whitmer thanked those in law enforcement at the state and federal level for keeping her family safe. She said that COVID-19 is the real enemy and that this affects us all. Saying, “This should be a moment of national unity. Where we all pull together as Americans meet this challenge head-on. With the same might and muscle that put a man on the moon.” Governor Whitmer then criticized President Trump for “denying science, ignoring his own health experts, stoking distrust, fomenting anger, and giving comfort to those who spread fear and hatred and division”.

In her remarks, Whitmer said that last week the President “refused to condemn white supremacists and hate groups, like these two Michigan Militia groups. Stand back and standby he told them”. According to Whitmer, hate groups heard his comments as not a rebuke but a rallying cry.

Join us live in Lansing. https://t.co/wftm2A3sDy — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) October 8, 2020

Today White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany responded to Governor Whitmer’s comments saying “President Trump has continually condemned white supremacists and all forms of hate. Governor Whitmer is sowing division by making these outlandish allegations. America stands united against hate and in support of our federal law enforcement who stopped this plot.”

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Information from the Detroit free Press and WILX contributed to this report.

