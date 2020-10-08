(CBS DETROIT) – Movie Theaters are getting ready and set to reopen Friday, but don’t expect things to look as they did before the shutdown.

There’s nothing like the smell of hot popcorn popping to put you in the mood for a good movie theater flick. And after being deprived of this for months, families in Southeast Michigan can once again, enjoy the movies.

“This has been a long time coming and we know that there are avid movie goers who can wait to come back,” Paul Glantz, co-Founder chairman Emagine Theaters.

Glantz says, movie-goers will still get the best theater experience while saying safe in this Covid era.

“There will be a lot of social distancing, folks will be wearing masks. What’s most important is when they go into the auditorium they’re going to find that there are two vacant recliners between unrelated parties,” he said.

Glantz says customers are able to order tickets online for a touchless experience, and will soon be able to pre-order concessions on the app that will be delivered directly to your seat.

“Come on back and once you come back you’ll see that its safe and you’ll enjoy it”

Sit back, relax, turn off our cell phones, and enjoy the show,” said Glantz.

For the next week, frontline workers and their significant others will be able to see movies for free at Emagine Theaters.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.