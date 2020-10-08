(CBS DETROIT) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivered remarks Thursday afternoon after the news of a militia group plotted to kidnap her.

According to the complaint, the alleged plot included plans to overthrow several state governments that the suspects “believe are violating the US Constitution.”

The federal government has charged six people in the plot to kidnap the governor. The state has also charged seven with ties to the plot and officials say all 13 are in custody.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said Thursday when she announced charges, that the group was made up of members or associates of the militia group Wolverine Watchmen.

Whitmer said Thursday when she took her oath 22 months ago, she knew the job would be hard, but never imagined anything like this.

“I want to start by saying thank you to law enforcement. Thank you to the fearless FBI agents. And thank you to the brave Michigan State Police troopers who participated in this operation – acting under the leadership of Col. Joe Gasper,” said Whitmer. I also want to thank Attorney General Nessel and US Attorneys Birge and Schneider and their teams for pursuing criminal charges that hopefully will lead to convictions, bringing these sick and depraved men to justice.”

The governor also added this year has been a hard year for everyone.

“2020 has been a hard year for all of us. Hard for our doctors and nurses. Truck drivers and grocery store workers. It’s been hard for teachers and students and parents. Hard for those who have had to stay isolated to stay safe. And it’s not over yet. But here’s what I know: we are Michiganders. We have grit. We have a heart. And we are tough as hell,” she said.

RELATED LINK: Six Men Charged In A Plot To Kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer

Whitmer made it a point to reiterate that “we are not one another’s enemy, (the coronavirus) is our enemy.”

“This enemy is relentless. It doesn’t care if you’re a Republican or a Democrat. Young or old. Rich or poor,” she said.

On Thursday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 1,197 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 22 deaths.

RELATED LINK: Michigan Reports 1,197 New Covid-19 Cases, 22 Deaths Thursday

During her press conference the governor also expressed concern, circling back to remarks made by President Donald Trump in the first presidential debate when he resisted condemning white supremacists and told the Proud Boys to “stand back and stand by.”

“So let me say this loud and clear: hatred, bigotry, and violence have no place in the great state of Michigan. If you break the law or conspire to commit heinous acts of violence against anyone – we will find you, we will hold you accountable and we will bring you to justice,” said Whitmer.

Lastly, Whitmer encouraged Michiganders to continue wearing their masks, washing their hands, and practice social distancing.

“As your governor, I will never stop doing everything in my power to keep you and your family safe. You don’t have to agree with me. But I do ask one thing: never forget that we are all in this together. Let’s show a little kindness. And a lot more empathy. Give one another some grace. And let’s take care of each other. Wear your mask. Stay six feet apart. Wash your hands frequently. And look out for your neighbors. We are Michiganders. I know we can get through this. We will get through this. So let’s get through it together.” said Whitmer. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.