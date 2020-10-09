  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – A 32-year-old man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run in Detroit.

Daniel Delatorre has been charged with assault with intent to murder, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, failure to stop at the scene of a serious injury crash and felonious assault.

Credit: Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office

It happened Oct. 5 just after 4 a.m. when Detroit police officers were dispatched to a vehicle/pedestrian accident that occurred in the 7400 block of McGraw Street, near Proctor Street.

When police arrived, they saw a 45-year-old man lying in the road. He was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

Police say an altercation between a group of three men and two other men occurred in a nearby club. The altercation escalated, and those involved were told to leave the club. Police say it’s alleged the 45-year-old man was standing close to the curb on McGraw Street when Delatorre drove his vehicle and intentionally struck the 45-year-old man before he fled the scene.

The Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office later learned the 45-year-old man succumbed to his injuries and the case is currently being reviewed by the Homicide Unit.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply