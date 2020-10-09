(CBS DETROIT) – A Commerce Township man had to receive 13 stitches after trying to remove a Trump-Pence 2020 sign that had razor blades taped to the bottom of it.
The 52-year-old man who works for Commerce Township was asked to remove the sign in the 3500 block of Sleeth Road because it’s placement violated a city ordinance.
A Commerce Township ordinance requires signs to be 33 feet from the center of the roadway.
The Trump-Pence signs were located 24 feet from the center of the road clearly within the right of way, the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office stated in a press release.
Deputies spoke with the homeowner who indicated their signs had previously been stolen. The homeowner said when they returned from out of town, the signs were in their backyard.
Both signs were taken as evidence and this is an ongoing investigation by the Oakland County Sheriff’s office.
