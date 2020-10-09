(CBS DETROIT) – A 31-year-old Detroit man who allegedly ran a chop shop has been charged in the theft of a vehicle that belonged to former Detroit Lions Wide Receiver Calvin Johnson.
Darnell Smith was charged with operating a chop shop and receiving and concealing stolen property over $20,000.
Police say on Sept. 22, while at a country club located in the 40000 block of Eight Mile Road in Northville Township Johnson reported his vehicle stolen to the Northville Township Police Department. Investigation by the Detroit Police Commercial Auto Section led to a chop shop in the 13900 block of Penrod Street in Detroit.
On Oct. 6, Detroit police officers saw Smith working on the stolen vehicle and he was arrested at the scene.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.