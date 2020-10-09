(CBS DETROIT) – Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run and a non-fatal shooting that took place in Detroit.

The fatal hit-and-run took place Friday morning at 10:45 in the area of Whittier and King Richard Street.

Police say the 38-year old woman was in the alley when she was struck by a person driving a vehicle who fled the location in an unknown direction.

She was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Police say there’s no word on a suspect, but anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The non-fatal shooting took place on W. 7 Mile Road and Stahelin Avenue Friday afternoon.

Police say the 38-year-old man was stopped in front of a local business in his Burgundy Chevrolet minivan, when an unknown person in an unknown vehicle pulled up next to him. The person in the vehicle then fired multiple shots into the 38-year-old man’s car and striking him.

The shooting the suspect then fled in an unknown direction.

The 38-year-old man was transported to a local hospital and listed in critical condition.

There’s no word on a suspect at this time.

Police say anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s 8th Precinct Detective Unit at 313-596-5840 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

