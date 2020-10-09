(CBS DETROIT) – A 33-year-old woman has been charged in a fatal car crash that killed a 6-year-old boy.
Sade Keith has been charged with second degree murder, operating while intoxicated causing death, operating while license suspended, revoked or denied causing death, three counts of child abuse – second degree and four counts of operating while intoxicated – occupant less than 16-years-old.
Police say on Oct. 5 just before 6:30 p.m. officers were dispatched to the area of Joy Road and Artesian in response to a two-vehicle car crash. Upon arrival, the officers discovered the Keith’s vehicle on Joy Road, flipped over onto its roof. First responders transported three children and Keith to a local hospital for treatment of their injuries.
The 6-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is alleged that Keith was driving eastbound on Joy Road at a high rate of speed and disregarded the red signal at Artesian Street. While crossing the intersection, her vehicle was struck by another car driving northbound on Artesian, flipped over and landed upside down on Joy Road.
Four children – two 6-year-olds, a 3-year-old and a 1-year-old infant – were unrestrained passengers in the rear seat of Keith’s car. Police say one of the 6-year-old children and the 1-year-old infant are Keith’s children. The other 6-year-old boy, who was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, and his 3-year-old brother, were the children of a friend.
Police believe Keith was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
