  • WWJ-TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    02:07 AMEntertainment Tonight
    02:37 AMComics Unleashed
    View All Programs
By Bria Brown

(CBS DETROIT) – Dollar General is opening a store that will cost you a little more than a dollar.

PopShelf as it will be called is aimed at higher-end consumers in areas with a higher average household income.

About 95 percent of items will still be around $5 or less.

PopShelf will focus less on necessities like food and cleaning supplies and more on discretionary items like home decor and beauty products.

© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply