Comments
(CBS DETROIT) – Dollar General is opening a store that will cost you a little more than a dollar.
PopShelf as it will be called is aimed at higher-end consumers in areas with a higher average household income.
About 95 percent of items will still be around $5 or less.
PopShelf will focus less on necessities like food and cleaning supplies and more on discretionary items like home decor and beauty products.
© 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.