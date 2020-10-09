Dollar General To Launch PopShelf, A $5 Store Chain(CBS DETROIT) – Dollar General is opening a store that will cost you a little more than a dollar. PopShelf as it will be called is aimed at higher-end consumers in areas with a higher average household income. About 95 percent of items will still be around $5 or less. PopShelf will focus less on necessities like food and cleaning supplies and more on discretionary items like home decor and beauty products. © 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

